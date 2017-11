Nov 2 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ

* ‍JULY-SEPTEMBER NET SALES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE EUR 75.0 (77.8) MILLION​

* ‍JULY-SEPTEMBER ‍OPERATIONAL EBITDA WAS EUR 3.2 (2.8) MILLION​

* ‍FULL-YEAR OPERATIONAL EBIT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-ON-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)