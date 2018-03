March 1 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE EUR 87.1 (80.4) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍OPERATIONAL EBITDA WAS EUR 2.7 (2.0) MILLION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE BE PAID.​

* 2018 OPERATIONAL EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-ON-YEAR (EUR 1.3 MILLION IN 2017)​

* ‍SALES VOLUMES AND PROFIT OUTLOOK FOR EARLY 2018 ARE BURDENED BY WEAK HARVEST OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)