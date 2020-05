BRIEF-Apetit Targets EBITDA Of EUR 14 Million In 2022

May 12 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj:

* APETIT’S STRATEGY AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR 2020-2022: FURTHER STRENGTHENING OF THE UNIQUE VALUE CHAIN IS AT THE CORE OF THE RENEWED STRATEGY

* FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES: EBITDA WILL BE EUR 14 MILLION IN 2022 (CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2019 EUR 2.5 MILLION)

* FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES: RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE %) > 8% (2019: -4.0%)

* DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS AS BEFORE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSSIBLE IMPACTS OF ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES WILL BE REASSESSED LATER, IF NECESSARY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)