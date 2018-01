Jan 8 (Reuters) - Apex, Genstar Capital, Salu Capital in joint statement

* SAY APEX BUYS M.M. WARBURG & CO’S ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SERVICING BUSINESS IN LUXEMBOURG‍​

* SAY TRANSACTION WILL SEE WARBURG INVEST LUXEMBOURG S.A. AND M.M.WARBURG & CO LUXEMBOURG S.A. BECOME PART OF APEX

* SAY DEAL WILL ADD A FURTHER $50 BILLION TO APEX’S GLOBAL AUA Further company coverage: