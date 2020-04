April 10 (Reuters) - Apex Healthcare Bhd:

* RECLASSIFYING PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND AS SECOND INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND FOR FY ENDED 31ST DEC 2019

* QUANTUM OF SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED AT 2.00 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE