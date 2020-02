Feb 19 (Reuters) - Apex Healthcare Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 170.6 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 14.0 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 163.1 MILLION RGT ; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 16.8 MILLION RGT

* RECOMMENDING FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 2.0 SEN PER SHARE Source text : (bit.ly/39NKAY4) Further company coverage: