BRIEF-Apex Parks Says Co To Enter Into Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement, Files For Chapter 11 To Effectuate Sale

April 9 (Reuters) - Apex Parks Group:

* APEX PARKS GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING; COMPANY TO ENTER INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 TO EFFECTUATE SALE

* APEX PARKS GROUP - CHAPTER 11 PROCESS WILL NOT AFFECT OPERATIONS OF CO’S 10 FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS, 2 WATER PARKS IN CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA, NEW JERSEY

* APEX PARKS - CO TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNMENT MANDATES AND CDC GUIDELINES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* APEX PARKS - CO WILL FILE VARIOUS FIRST-DAY MOTIONS ALONG WITH SALE MOTION AND STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN COMING DAYS