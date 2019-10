Oct 23 (Reuters) - APG SGA SA:

* APG TO ACQUIRE CPPIB’S 39% STAKE IN CAR PARK OWNER AND OPERATOR INTERPARKING

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD - APG WILL BUY STAKE FROM CPP INVESTMENT BOARD EUROPE S.À R.L, UNIT OF CPPIB

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD - AG REAL ESTATE AND PARKIMO KEEP THEIR CURRENT POSITIONS IN INTERPARKING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: