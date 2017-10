Aug 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc

* Aphria announces $11.5 million strategic investment in Scientus Pharma

* Aphria Inc - ‍Invested $11.5 million in Hydrx Farms, Ltd by way of a senior, secured convertible debenture​

* Aphria Inc - ‍Debenture has a two-year term and is convertible into common shares of Scientus Pharma at rate of $2.75 a share​