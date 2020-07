July 6 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SHARES IN RESPECT OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT OF CLAIM

* APHRIA INC - IT HAS ISSUED 1.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES ( SETTLEMENT SHARES) TO EMBLEM CANNABIS CORP , UNIT OF ALEAFIA HEALTH INC