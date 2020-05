May 6 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA INC. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF EU GMP CERTIFICATION FOR SUBSIDIARY ASG PHARMA LTD. AND LIQUIDATION OF PROMISSORY NOTE

* APHRIA - LIQUIDATION OF ITS C$39 MILLION PROMISSORY NOTE FROM GA OPPORTUNITIES FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT C$26 MILLION