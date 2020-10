BRIEF-Aphria Anticipates Lower Capex In Q2, Between C$8 Mln & C$13 Mln

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA INC - IN U.S., THE UP & COMING ELECTIONS COULD PROVIDE FOR A CHANGE IN FEDERAL REGULATIONS, WHICH APHRIA WILL BE READY FOR-CEO IRWIN SIMON

* APHRIA INC - WE ENDED Q1 WITH C$400 MILLION OF CASH TO FUEL FUTURE PLANNED GROWTH IN CANADA AND INTERNATIONALLY-COMPANY EXEC, CONF CALL

* APHRIA INC - CO EXPERIENCED STRONG, STRONG INITIAL SELL-IN FOR BOTH P’TITE POF AND BINGO-CONF CALL

* APHRIA INC - CO CONTINUES TO GAIN NATIONAL MARKET SHARE, GROW BRAND SALES IN PRIMARY MARKETS OF ONTARIO, ALBERTA, QUÉBEC, BRITISH COLUMBIA

* APHRIA INC - MARKET REPORTS SUGGEST SPENDING IN THE LEGAL MARKET OUTPACE THE ILLICIT MARKET FOR THE FIRST TIME -CO EXEC, CONF CALL

* APHRIA INC - IN MID-JUNE, TEMPORARILY REDUCED CANNABIS OUTPUT AT APHRIA ONE, FOCUSING REDUCTION ON OPERATING FACILITY WITH HIGHER OF 2 COST STRUCTURES

* APHRIA INC - THE REDUCTION IN CAPACITY DID NOT IMPACT HARVEST UNTIL SEPTEMBER AND HAD NO IMPACT ON Q1-CO EXEC

* APHRIA INC - WHILE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN HAS BEEN MINIMAL, PORTIONS OF BUSINESS RELIANT ON IN PERSON VISITS CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* APHRIA INC - THE VOLUME OF THESE VISITS WERE NOTICEABLY DOWN DURING THE QUARTER-CO EXEC, CONF CALL

* APHRIA INC - GIVEN THE CONTINUING HEALTH CRISIS, THESE ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT BOTH DISTRIBUTION & MEDICAL CANNABIS REVENUE GOING FORWARD

* APHRIA INC - IN Q1, CASH POSITION DECREASED BY C$97 MILLION

* APHRIA INC - ANTICIPATES A MUCH LOWER CAPEX IN Q2, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN C$8 MILLION AND C$13 MILLION AS CO COMPLETES ITS GERMAN EXPANSION

* APHRIA INC - EXPECTS LOWER WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS GOING FORWARD AND CONTINUES TO BELIEVE CO WILL BE FREE CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN Q3

* APHRIA INC - STARTING TO SEE IMPROVEMENT IN NUMBER OF IN-PERSON VISITS, WHICH IS REALLY THE KEY DRIVER FOR BOTH MEDICAL CANNABIS & DISTRIBUTION REVENUE

* APHRIA INC - I THINK GERMANY WILL BE THE FIRST COUNTRY IN THE EU THAT WILL LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL CANNABIS- CEO

* APHRIA INC - THERE IS M&A STUFF THAT WE ARE LOOKING AT, AND THERE'S VERY INTERESTING M&A STUFF- CEO, CONF CALL