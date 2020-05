Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA INC. ANNOUNCES MOVE TO NASDAQ

* APHRIA INC - WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “APHA.”

* APHRIA - WILL TRANSFER STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING FROM NYSE TO NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET, EFFECTIVE JUNE 5

* APHRIA INC - TRANSITION WILL NOT IMPACT PRIMARY LISTING ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE