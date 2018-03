BRIEF-Aphria Launches Aphria International And Provides Updates On Worldwide Operations

March 27 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA LAUNCHES APHRIA INTERNATIONAL AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON WORLDWIDE OPERATIONS

* APHRIA INC - NUUVERA INC. WILL BE RENAMED APHRIA INTERNATIONAL INC AND REMAIN A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF APHRIA

* APHRIA INC - IN CANADA, CO TO ASSUME MANAGEMENT OF NUUVERA’S CANADIAN ASSETS

* APHRIA INC - LORNE ABONY WILL CONTINUE TO GUIDE APHRIA INTERNATIONAL AND WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO CEO OF APHRIA

* APHRIA - DECIDED TO POSTPONE CONSTRUCTION OF NUUVERA'S GREENHOUSE ON PROPERTY NUUVERA WAS BUYING FROM APHRIA