April 14 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* CO IS SUSPENDING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 FOR REVENUE OF $575 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE OF $144.4 MILLION VERSUS $73.6 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR ADULT-USE CANNABIS OF $44.7 MILLION IN Q3, AN INCREASE OF 54% FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW C$131.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CO IS SUSPENDING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA, OF $35 MILLION TO $42 MILLION, FOR FISCAL 2020

* ALL CURRENCY IN C$