a month ago
July 12, 2017 / 12:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Aphria reports qtrly rev $5.7 million

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc

* Revenue for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $5.7 million , representing a 11.7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue

* Co's exceptional March and May harvests, along with inventory levels, allowed company to sell more than expected quarterly production of 650 kgs

* In quarter, company reported $2.8 million in EBITDA, a 181 pct increase over prior quarter

* Net loss for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $0.02 per share

* Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

