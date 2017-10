Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* Aphria says ‍welcomes new CSA disclosure guidelines, provides comment on TSX staff notice​

* Aphria says difficult to determine what, if any, impact TSX staff notice could have on Aphria or its business at this time‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)