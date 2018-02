BRIEF-Aphria Says Divested About 26.7 Mln Shares In Liberty, At $1.25 Per Share

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA BEGINS TO DIVEST OF ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PASSIVE US ASSETS

* APHRIA - ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE, SALE AGREEMENT TO SELL ABOUT 26.7 MILLION SHARES REPRESENTING ALL SHARES IN LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES

* APHRIA INC - AFTER TRANSACTION, APHRIA RETAINS AN OWNERSHIP POSITION OF 28.1% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF LIBERTY

* APHRIA INC - IN ADDITION, VIC NEUFELD & JOHN CERVINI, OF APHRIA, REMAIN ON LIBERTY‘S BOARD, WITH NEUFELD REMAINING AS CHAIR OF BOARD

* APHRIA INC - AS PART OF DEAL, LIBERTY RETAINS RIGHT TO USE OF CO‘S TRADEMARKS AND PERSERVES ITS INTEREST IN APHRIA KNOW-HOW SYSTEM

* APHRIA INC - DIVESTED ABOUT 26.7 MILLION SHARES IN LIBERTY, AT A PRICE OF $1.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: