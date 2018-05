May 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA SELECTS GREAT NORTH DISTRIBUTORS, A CANADIAN SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN GLAZER’S WINE & SPIRITS, FOR CANADA-WIDE DISTRIBUTION OF ADULT-USE CANNABIS

* APHRIA INC - GREAT NORTH DISTRIBUTORS WILL BE APHRIA'S EXCLUSIVE CANNABIS REPRESENTATIVE IN CANADA