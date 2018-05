May 16 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH COLOMBIA-BASED COLCANNA SAS TO SUPPLY MEDICAL CANNABIS IN COLOMBIA

* APHRIA INC - APHRIA WILL BE EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER OF CANNABIS PRODUCTS TO COLCANNA FOR COLOMBIAN MARKET

* APHRIA INC - COLCANNA WILL PURCHASE MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS FROM APHRIA EXCLUSIVELY

* APHRIA INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING RELEASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: