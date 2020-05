BRIEF-Aphria Strengthens Balance Sheet With Negotiated Debt Reduction

May 8 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA STRENGTHENS BALANCE SHEET WITH NEGOTIATED DEBT REDUCTION

* APHRIA INC - ENTERED INTO PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED AGREEMENTS TO REPURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF APPROXIMATELY $127.5 MILLION OF NOTES

* APHRIA INC - TO REPURCHASE NOTES FOR APPROXIMATELY 18.7 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES AND APPROXIMATELY $2.9 MILLION IN CASH

* APHRIA INC - PURPOSE OF TRANSACTION WAS TO REDUCE COMPANY'S DEBT AND ELIMINATE $6.7 MILLION IN ANNUAL CASH INTEREST COSTS