BRIEF-Aphria's Australian-Based Partner Althea Receives Medical Cannabis License For Cultivation

March 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA’S AUSTRALIAN-BASED PARTNER ALTHEA RECEIVES MEDICAL CANNABIS LICENSE FOR CULTIVATION

* APHRIA INC - ‍APHRIA MAINTAINS A 25% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN ALTHEA AND EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT​

* APHRIA INC - DEAL WITH ALTHEA TO SUPPLY PACKAGED CO-BRANDED CANNABIS OIL AND DRIED FLOWER PRODUCTS FOR AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL CANNABIS MARKET​

* APHRIA INC - ‍ANTICIPATED THAT ALTHEA-PRODUCED MEDICAL CANNABIS WILL CONTINUE TO BE CO-BRANDED WITH APHRIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: