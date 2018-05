May 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA’S GERMAN SUBSIDIARY, NUUVERA DEUTSCHLAND, ACQUIRES INTEREST IN BERLIN-BASED SHÖNEBERG HOSPITAL

* APHRIA INC - ACQUISITION IS VALUED AT EUR 1.2 MILLION.

* APHRIA INC - UNIT ACQUIRED A 25.1% INTEREST IN BERLIN-BASED SCHÖNEBERG HOSPITAL