April 14 (Reuters) - Apiam Animal Health Ltd:

* APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET GUIDANCE TO DELIVER EBIT GROWTH IN CURRENT SECOND HALF OF 2020 VERSUS H1 FY2020

* APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LTD - Q3 2020 REVENUE $31.2M, UP 16.2%

* APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LTD - GROSS PROFIT FOR Q3 2020 WAS $17.3M, UP 29.5% ON Q3 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: