BRIEF-APICORP Announces $500 Mln To Member Countries In COVID-19 Recovery Support

April 29 (Reuters) - ARAB PETROLEUM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION (APICORP):

* LAUNCHES A $500 MILLION COUNTERCYCLICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE

* SUPPORT PACKAGE AIMED AT SUPPORTING CLIENTS IN MEMBER COUNTRIES AND THE REGION IN THE ENERGY SECTOR MITIGATE THE IMPACT RESULTING FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AS WELL AS OIL PRICE FLUCTUATIONS

* PACKAGE WILL BE DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT SUSTAINABLE IMPACT-DRIVEN PROJECTS BY EXTENDING FUNDING FOR PROJECTS AND WORKING CAPITAL WITHIN THE AREAS OF UTILITIES, RENEWABLES, PETROCHEMICALS, AMONGST OTHER ENERGY SUB-SECTORS

* APICORP WILL ALSO EXPAND ITS TRADE FINANCE SUPPORT TO ITS MEMBER COUNTRIES WITHIN THE BROADER OBJECTIVE OF REDUCING THE FISCAL AND CURRENT ACCOUNT PRESSURES CAUSED BY CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS