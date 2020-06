June 12 (Reuters) - Aplab Ltd:

* APLAB LTD SAYS INCREASED ABSENTEEISM AND REDUCTION IN MANPOWER IS EXPECTED, BOTH AT CO, AND AT VENDORS, SUPPLIERS.

* APLAB LTD SAYS EXPECTS DEFENSE SPENDING, WHICH MAKES UP LARGE PORTION OF REVENUES TO REMAIN AT LEVELS LIKE PRIOR YEARS

* APLAB - NO VISIBILITY ON CUSTOMER SENTIMENT, APPETITE FOR INVESTMENTS IN NEW PROJECTS; REVENUE PROSPECTS TO BE HIT THROUGH ATLEAST H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: