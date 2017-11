Nov 9(Reuters) - Aplix Corp

* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based JV, which will be mainly engaged in IoT solution business and mobile phone sales business, with Hikari Tsushin Inc

* Says the JV will be established on Jan. 4, 2018 and will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Says the company will hold a 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5t1v2n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)