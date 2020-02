Feb 21 (Reuters) - APM Automotive Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 386.3 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 382.6 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 17.3 MILLION RGT

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.0 SEN PER SHARE

* EXPECT LOCAL & GLOBAL MARKET CONDITIONS IN Q1 TO SOFTEN GOING INTO 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* "DISRUPTION IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS A MAJOR CONCERN"