March 19 (Reuters) - APN Convenience Retail REIT:

* FY2020 DISTRIBUTIONS GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED AT 21.8 CPS

* REVISING ITS FY2020 FFO GUIDANCE FROM 22.3 - 22.5 CENTS PER SECURITY (CPS) TO 21.5 - 21.8 CPS

* EXPECTED DELAYS TO COMPLETION TIMING OF SOME OF AQR’S DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN DISTRIBUTIONS

* EXPECTED DELAYS TO SOME PROJECTS DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN DISTRIBUTIONS OF FUEL EQUIPMENT, BUILDING MATERIALS SOURCED FROM CHINA