March 19 (Reuters) - APN Industria REIT:

* REAFFIRM FY20 FFO PER SECURITY GUIDANCE OF 19.9 CENTS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF 17.5 CENTS

* PROVISIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN AGAINST FY20 REVENUE FORECASTS FOR REMAINDER OF FY2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CONSIDERS COVID-19 EVENT TO BE SIGNIFICANT