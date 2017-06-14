FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises enters amendment no. 1 to existing agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises enters amendment no. 1 to existing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* On June 9, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 1 to existing agreement dated as of June 9, 2017

* Apogee enterprises says amendment amended terms of existing agreement, amount of incremental loan commitments was increased to $160 million - SEC filing

* Amendment no. 1 amended incremental loan commitments were exercised to increase amount of revolving credit facility to $335 million

* Indebtedness covenant amended, increase in permitted amount available to be drawn under letters of credit issued by 1/more lenders Source text - (bit.ly/2t2PoUN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.