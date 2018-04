BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises Reports Q4 Adj EPS of $0.96

April 12 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc:

* APOGEE REPORTS FY18 FULL-YEAR, FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q4 REVENUE $353.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $363.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.43 TO $3.63

* SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT

* Q4-END ARCHITECTURAL FRAMING SYSTEMS BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN

* ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020

* APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

* APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PERCENT TO 9.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY EARNINGS REFLECT NET TAX BENEFITS OF $3.7 MILLION, OR $0.13 PER SHARE, PRIMARILY FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT