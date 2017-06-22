FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Apogee Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

June 22 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc:

* Apogee reports fy18 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.85

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.31 to $3.51

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 26 to 28 percent

* Apogee Enterprises Inc sees full-year fiscal 2018 operating margin of 10.5 to 11.0 percent, with addition of EFCO revenues at a mid-single digit operating margin

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.40, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apogee Enterprises Inc sees full-year fiscal 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $60 million

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - FY18 guidance prior to acquisition reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

