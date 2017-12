BRIEF-Apogee Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.90

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc:

* APOGEE REPORTS FY18 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q3 REVENUE $356.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $373.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍UPDATED FY18 OUTLOOK​

* - SEES ABOUT 20% REVENUE GROWTH FOR FY 18​

* - ‍LOWERING GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 DUE TO LOWER THAN EXPECTED VOLUME AND PRICING​

* - “‍REVISED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK REFLECTS A SLOWER THAN EXPECTED SECOND HALF FOR OUR ARCHITECTURAL GLASS SEGMENT”​

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS OF $2.58 TO $2.68 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - ‍IN Q4, TAKING ACTIONS TO REDUCE COSTS​

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $55 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $3.04 TO $3.14

* - FY 18 ESTIMATED ‍REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 20 PERCENT, REFLECTS $8 TO $10 MILLION OF HURRICANE IMPACTED REVENUES​

* - SEES ‍FY 18 OPERATING MARGIN OF 8.6 TO 8.9 PERCENT​

* - SEES ‍FY 18 OPERATING MARGIN OF 8.6 TO 8.9 PERCENT​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.07, REVENUE VIEW $1.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S