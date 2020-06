BRIEF-Apollo Announces Further Expansion Of Its Insurance Asset Management Business

June 18 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc:

* APOLLO ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXPANSION OF ITS INSURANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* APOLLO GLOBAL - ENTERED INTO FIXED ANNUITY BLOCK REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH JACKSON, A SUBSIDIARY OF PRUDENTIAL PLC

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT - UNDER TERMS, ATHENE WILL REINSURE $27 BILLION IN-FORCE BLOCK OF FIXED DEFERRED AND FIXED INDEXED ANNUITIES

* APOLLO GLOBAL- ATHENE WILL MAKE $500 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JACKSON, REPRESENTING 11% STAKE IN CO

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT - EXPECTS JACKSON DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT - EXPECTS JACKSON DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT - FULL FINANCIAL EFFECT OF JACKSON TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED ON RUN RATE BASIS IN H2 2021