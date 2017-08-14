FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 9:44 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate announces public offering of convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc -

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc announces public offering of convertible senior notes

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - ‍commenced a public offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance- ‍pending certain uses, may use portion of proceeds to temporarily reduce borrowings under repurchase agreements​

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc - ‍ARI intends to use all or portion of proceeds from offering to acquire or originate co's target assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

