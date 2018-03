March 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE - PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.5 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK FOR TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $243.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: