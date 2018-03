March 13 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 13.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE - INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)