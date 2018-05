BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.38

May 2 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER END, ARI AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BANK AG

* AMENDMENT TO MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $450.0 MILLION TO $800.0 MILLION