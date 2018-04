BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery Announces Approval Orbera365 In Saudi Arabia

April 23 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF THE NEW 12-MONTH WEIGHT LOSS BALLOON - ORBERA365™ - IN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC - SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY APPROVED ORBERA365 MANAGED WEIGHT LOSS SYSTEM & ISSUED MEDICAL DEVICE MARKETING AUTHORIZATION

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC - MDMA ALLOWS CO TO MARKET ORBERA365 IN KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA WITH ITS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PARTNER, AL-NOZHA MEDICAL