March 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF LAP-BAND® LOW BMI POST-APPROVAL STUDY

* FDA HAS APPROVED TERMINATION OF LAP-BAND LOWER BODY MASS INDEX POST-APPROVAL STUDY​

* ‍EARLY TERMINATION OF LBMI STUDY IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $5.1 MILLION DOLLARS OVER ITS REMAINING TERM​