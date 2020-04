April 20 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC - BASE SALARIES OF EMPLOYEES WHOSE ANNUAL BASE SALARY IS AT LEAST $100,000 WERE CAPPED AT A PAY RATE EQUIVALENT TO $100,000

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC - FURLOUGHED 57 U.S. EMPLOYEES AND REDUCED EMPLOYMENT ARRANGEMENTS OF ADDITIONAL 34 EMPLOYEES OUTSIDE U.S.