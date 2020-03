March 26 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC QUARTERLY REVENUES ABOUT $12.0 MILLION VERSUS $15.2 MILLION

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY - DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, UNCERTAINTY RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WILL NOT BE PROVIDING OUTLOOK FOR 2020