a month ago
BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery sees Q2 total revenue to be $16.9 mln to $17.1 mln
July 12, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery sees Q2 total revenue to be $16.9 mln to $17.1 mln

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* Apollo Endosurgery Inc reports preliminary unaudited financial estimates for the second quarter of 2017

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* Total GAAP revenue is estimated to be in range of $16.9 million to $17.1 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* Preliminary total non-gaap revenue is estimated to be in range of $16.6 million to $16.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Sees preliminary total gaap operating loss to be in range of $5.5 million to $6.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

