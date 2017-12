BRIEF-Apollo Funds Announces Launch Of Accelerated Bookbuild Offering Of About 111.9 Mln Shares In Ladbrokes Coral

Dec 11 (Reuters) - APOLLO FUNDS :

* LADBROKES CORAL GROUP: APOLLO FUNDS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF ABOUT 111.9 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL

* LADBROKES CORAL GROUP: PLACING SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 5.8% OF LADBROKES CORAL’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* LADBROKES CORAL GROUP: IMMEDIATELY AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, APOLLO FUNDS ARE NO LONGER EXPECTED TO BE A SHARE-HOLDER IN LADBROKES CORAL

* LADBROKES CORAL GROUP: MORGAN STANLEY AND BARCLAYS ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)