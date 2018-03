March 8 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT - OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF ITS 5.000 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 - SEC FILING

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892 PCT Source text: (bit.ly/2FBpJLV) Further company coverage: