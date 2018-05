May 3 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC:

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE

* QUARTER-END TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $247.4 BILLION

* QUARTER-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION

* $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MILLION VERSUS $682.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15, REVENUE VIEW $162.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: