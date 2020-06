BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March Quarter Profit Rises

June 25 (Reuters) - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :

* APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE - MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 2.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 766.8 MILLION RUPEES

* APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE - MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 25.72 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 21.67 BILLION RUPEES

* APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE - APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF SUNEETA REDDY, MD, FOR FURTHER PERIOD OF 5 YRS WITH EFFECT FROM FEB. 3, 2021

* APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE - APPROVED RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANGITA REDDY, JOINT MD, FOR FURTHER PERIOD OF 5 YRS WITH EFFECT FROM FEB. 3, 2021

* APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE - RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.75 RUPEES/SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31