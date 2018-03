March 28 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc:

* APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO ACQUIRE TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS

* ACCURAY INC - SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS

ACCURAY INC - ORDERS WERE ENTERED INTO BACKLOG DURING ACCURAY INCORPORATED'S Q3 FISCAL QUARTER, WHICH ENDS MARCH 31, 2018