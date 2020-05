May 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Medical Holdings Inc:

* APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 72 PERCENT TO $165.1 MILLION

* TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2020 GUIDANCE FOR TOTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* UPDATING 2020 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME AND EBITDA

* ADJUSTING NET INCOME TO A RANGE OF $100.0 MILLION AND $110.0 MILLION FOR 2020

* ADJUSTING EBITDA TO A RANGE OF $155.0 MILLION AND $167.0 MILLION FOR 2020

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11